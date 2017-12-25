DJ FalconBorn 2 January 1975
DJ Falcon (born Stéphane Quême) is a French DJ, record producer and photographer.
Before producing on Roulé he worked in the A&R department at Virgin. In 1999 he released his first EP (on Roulé) and produced a remix of Cassius's "La Mouche". One year later, he started working with Thomas Bangalter from the electronic music duo Daft Punk, with whom he formed the group Together, releasing just two songs "So Much Love to Give" and "Together". He is the brother of Delphine Quême (Quartet) and a cousin of Alan Braxe (Alain Quême).
In 2013, he was featured on Daft Punk's fourth studio album, Random Access Memories on the final track "Contact".
He is currently working on an album with Alan Braxe.
