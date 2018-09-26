Ingo GoritzkiBorn 22 February 1939
Ingo Goritzki
1939-02-22
Ingo Goritzki Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingo Goritzki (born 22 February 1939 in Berlin, Germany) is a German oboist, pianist, and flautist. He began his flute and piano studies in Freiburg, and switched to oboe as his primary instrument at age 20.
Ingo Goritzki Tracks
Oboe Sonata in D major, Op 166
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Oboe Sonata in D major, Op 166
Oboe Sonata in D major, Op 166
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
Lutz Klepel, Achim Beyer, Johann Friedrich Fasch, Burkhard Glaetzner, Ingo Goritzki, Max Reinhardt, Siegfried Pank & Christine Schornsheim
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
Performer
Sonata for two oboes and basson in G minor
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Sonata for two oboes and basson in G minor
Sonata for two oboes and basson in G minor
