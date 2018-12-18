Károly Schranz (born 1952) is a Hungarian violinist and founding second violinist of the Takács Quartet. During his forty-three year career with the quartet he received awards from the Hungarian Government of the Knight's Cross and the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary. As a member of the Takács he was awarded one Grammy and four nominations, several Gramophone Awards, as well as other awards of excellence. He retired from the quartet on April 30 2018.