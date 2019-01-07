Dead or AliveUK new wave band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 2011
Dead or Alive were an English pop band formed in 1980 in Liverpool. The band found success in the mid-1980s, releasing seven singles that made the UK Top 40 and three albums on the UK Top 30. They were the first band under the production team of Stock Aitken Waterman to have a number-one single. At the peak of their success, the lineup consisted of Pete Burns (vocals), Mike Percy (bass), Steve Coy (drums) and Tim Lever (keyboards).
Two of the band's singles reached the U.S. Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" (No. 11 in 1985) and "Brand New Lover" (No. 15 in 1986).
"You Spin Me Round" peaked at number one for two weeks in 1985 in the UK, then charted again in 2006 following Burns's appearance on the television reality show Celebrity Big Brother. It also became the first of two singles to top the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked them as the 96th most successful "dance artist" of all-time. As of 2017 Dead or Alive has sold over 30 million albums and 28 million singles worldwide. The band was discontinued following Pete Burns' death in 2016.
Something In My House
You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
You Spin Me Round
