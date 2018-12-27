Chris WillisUS singer-songwriter & producer. Born 26 February 1969
Chris Willis
1969-02-26
Chris Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Willis (born February 26, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Although initially a gospel singer, he later received international attention for his collaborations with house music artist David Guetta, including the songs "Just a Little More Love", "Love Don't Let Me Go, "Love Is Gone", "Tomorrow Can Wait", "Everytime We Touch" (with Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso), "Would I Lie to You" (with Cedric Gervais) and "Gettin' Over You."
Chris Willis Tracks
Love Is Gone (feat Chris Willis)
David Guetta
Love Is Gone (feat Chris Willis)
Love Is Gone (feat Chris Willis)
Just A Little More Love (feat. Chris Willis)
David Guetta
Just A Little More Love (feat. Chris Willis)
Just A Little More Love (feat. Chris Willis)
Gettin' Over You (feat. Fergie & LMFAO)
David Guetta
Gettin' Over You (feat. Fergie & LMFAO)
Gettin' Over You (feat. Fergie & LMFAO)
Would I Lie To You
David Guetta & Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis
Would I Lie To You
Would I Lie To You
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
David Guetta
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
Zinda Vs Love Is Gone (DJ Lloyd Mashup)
Siddharth Mahadevan
Zinda Vs Love Is Gone (DJ Lloyd Mashup)
Zinda Vs Love Is Gone (DJ Lloyd Mashup)
