Antoine McColister (born May 11, 1988), better known by his stage name Ace Hood, is an American rapper. He was born in Port St. Lucie, Florida and raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was formerly signed to DJ Khaled's label We the Best Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Cash Money Records. His song "Top of the World", from his debut studio album Gutta, was featured in the basketball simulation game, NBA 2K10. He has released four studio albums with his most successful being his last two albums, Blood, Sweat & Tears (2011) and Trials & Tribulations (2013). He is best known for the hit singles "Hustle Hard" and "Bugatti". In 2016, McColister announced his departure from We the Best Music.