Antoine McColister (born May 11, 1988), better known by his stage name Ace Hood, is an American rapper. He was born in Port St. Lucie, Florida and raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was formerly signed to DJ Khaled's label We the Best Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Cash Money Records. His song "Top of the World", from his debut studio album Gutta, was featured in the basketball simulation game, NBA 2K10. He has released four studio albums with his most successful being his last two albums, Blood, Sweat & Tears (2011) and Trials & Tribulations (2013). He is best known for the hit singles "Hustle Hard" and "Bugatti". In 2016, McColister announced his departure from We the Best Music.
Bugatti (feat. Future & Rick Ross)
Bugatti (feat. Future & Rick Ross)
Bugatti (feat. Future & Rick Ross)
2 Mollys
2 Mollys
2 Mollys
Came Wit The Posse
Came Wit The Posse
Came Wit The Posse
To Whom It May Concern
To Whom It May Concern
Blessed
Blessed
Blessed
Hustle (feat. Bounty Killer)
Hustle (feat. Bounty Killer)
Hustle (feat. Bounty Killer)
It's Going Down
It's Going Down
It's Going Down
GTA Bugatti Mashup
GTA Bugatti Mashup
GTA Bugatti Mashup
Pressure (feat. Ace Hood & Bugzy Malone)
Pressure (feat. Ace Hood & Bugzy Malone)
Pressure (feat. Ace Hood & Bugzy Malone)
Hustle Hard
Hustle Hard
Hustle Hard
Hold You Down (Remix)
Hold You Down (Remix)
Hold You Down (Remix)
Supposed To Do (feat. Skepta)
Supposed To Do (feat. Skepta)
Supposed To Do (feat. Skepta)
