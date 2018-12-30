Lil XanBorn 6 September 2016
Lil Xan
Lil Xan Biography
Diego Leanos (born September 6, 1996), known professionally as Lil Xan or simply Diego, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Redlands, California. He is best known for his song "Betrayed", which was certified platinum by the RIAA and peaked at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. His stage name is derived from the name of the prescription drug Xanax.
Betrayed
Lil Xan
Betrayed
Betrayed
Color Blind (feat. Lil Xan)
Diplo
Color Blind (feat. Lil Xan)
Color Blind (feat. Lil Xan)
Color Blind (Twerl & Max Styler Remix) (feat. Lil Xan)
Diplo
Color Blind (Twerl & Max Styler Remix) (feat. Lil Xan)
Color Blind (Twerl & Max Styler Remix) (feat. Lil Xan)
Who I Am
Lil Xan
Who I Am
Who I Am
Shine Hard (feat. Rae Sremmurd)
Lil Xan
Shine Hard (feat. Rae Sremmurd)
Shine Hard (feat. Rae Sremmurd)
Upcoming Events
17
Mar
2019
Lil Xan
O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
