Chris "Daddy" Dave is a drummer, composer, and bandleader from Houston, Texas. He attended Howard University. He is an influential drummer in jazz, gospel, hip hop, noted for his extremely virtuosic sticking technique and ability to play with a high degree of syncopation. He performed professionally as a gospel drummer with the Winans, before being introduced to jazz audiences nationally through his association with the accomplished alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett. He performed on Kenny Garrett's album Standard of Language, before joining the Robert Glasper Experiment and performing on Adele's Grammy Award winning album, 21.
All Matter
Bilal
All Matter
All Matter
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
Kenny Garrett
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
Didn't Exist
Chris Dave
Didn't Exist
Didn't Exist
Drumz And Cream
Chris Dave
Drumz And Cream
Drumz And Cream
Live In H Town (Feat Mos Def)
Chris Dave
Live In H Town (Feat Mos Def)
Live In H Town (Feat Mos Def)
My Handz On Ur Drum
Chris Dave
My Handz On Ur Drum
My Handz On Ur Drum
Renaissance Main
Chris Dave
Renaissance Main
Renaissance Main
