GlissLos Angeles indie rock/shoegazer band
Gliss
Gliss are a Danish/American duo currently splitting time between Berlin, Los Angeles and Copenhagen. The band consists of Victoria Cecilia (vocal, bass, programming, synths), Martin Klingman (vocals, guitar, drums, bass) and formerly David Reiss (guitar, bass).
Morning Light
Gliss
Morning Light
Morning Light
Beauty
Gliss
Beauty
Beauty
