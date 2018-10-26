George BakerDutch singer/songwriter. Born 8 December 1944
George Baker
1944-12-08
George Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
George Baker (born Johannes "Hans" Bouwens, 8 December 1944) is a Dutch singer and songwriter who, with his band George Baker Selection, scored two international hits in the 1970s, "Paloma Blanca" and "Little Green Bag." He became a solo artist after 1989. "Little Green Bag" was used as the opening soundtrack for the movie Reservoir Dogs.
George Baker Tracks
Little Green Bag
George Baker
I am the very Model of a Modern Major General (The Pirates Of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
A Modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
William Schwenck Gilbert, Arthur Sullivan, George Baker, Glyndebourne Chorus, Pro Arte Orchestra & Malcolm Sargent
Beautiful Rose
George Baker
HMS Pinafore: "When I was a Lad"
Arthur Sullivan
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
Sing For the Day
George Baker
Pirates of Penzance: I am the very model of a modern Major General
Gilbert & Sullivan, George Baker, Malcolm Sargent & Chorus and Light Opera Orchestra
If you go in [Iolanthe]
George Baker
Paloma Blanca
George Baker
Easy Peasy
George Baker
This December
George Baker
Questions
George Baker
When I Went To The Bar As A Very Young Man
George Baker
Caramelear
George Baker
Beef With Me
George Baker
Privacy Investigators
George Baker
Delusion
George Baker
College Guy
George Baker
Pieces
George Baker
Angel Eyes
George Baker
Illusion
George Baker
Paperlips
George Baker
I Am The Very Model Of A Modern Major-General
George Baker
The Supreme Sacrifice
George Baker
