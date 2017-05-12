RiversidePolish progressive metal band. Formed 2001
Riverside
2001
Riverside Biography (Wikipedia)
Riverside is a progressive rock band from Warsaw, Poland. It was founded in 2001 by friends Mariusz Duda, Piotr Grudziński, Piotr Kozieradzki and Jacek Melnicki, who shared a love for progressive rock and heavy metal, although Duda, the main lyricist and composer of the band, was originally a fan of electronic, ambient and experimental music, like Radiohead, Massive Attack, Dead Can Dance, Tangerine Dream, Peter Gabriel. Riverside can be described as a blend of atmospheric rock and metal elements, resulting in a sound similar to that of Porcupine Tree, The Mars Volta, Opeth, and Dream Theater, while still maintaining an identity of their own.[citation needed]
Riverside Tracks
Riverside
Last played on
Into Your Story (feat. Jeremy Ellis)
Sandman & Riverside
Into Your Story (feat. Jeremy Ellis)
Into Your Story (feat. Jeremy Ellis)
Last played on
Celebrity Touch
Riverside
Celebrity Touch
Celebrity Touch
Last played on
Hyperactive
Riverside
Hyperactive
Hyperactive
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Riverside
SWX, Bristol, UK
22
Mar
2019
Riverside
Leeds University Union, Leeds, UK
23
Mar
2019
Riverside
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
24
Mar
2019
Riverside
The Mill, Birmingham, UK
19
Jul
2019
Riverside, Foreigner, The Darkness, Living Colour, Beth Hart, Anathema, Orange Goblin, Pain of Salvation, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, The Wildhearts, Crobot, Koyo, Robert Jon and the Wreck, Ritchie Kotzen and Obsessed (NL)
Mote Park, Maidstone, UK
