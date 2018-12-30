Darshan Raval
Darshan Raval Performances & Interviews
Parle Speaks to Darshan Raval
2018-02-25
Parle catches up with Darshan Raval about his journey into music and the future
Parle Speaks to Darshan Raval
Darshan Raval Live Session
2018-02-07
Hear his live sessions from Mumbai, and his chit chat with Noreen.
Darshan Raval Live Session
Darshan Raval Tracks
Kheech Meri Photo
Neeti Mohan
Kheech Meri Photo
Kheech Meri Photo
Chogada
Darshan Raval
Chogada
Chogada
Do Din (30SEC OUTRO)
Darshan Raval
Do Din (30SEC OUTRO)
Do Din
Darshan Raval
Do Din
Do Din
Chogada
Darshan Raval
Chogada
Chogada
Tera Zikr
Darshan Raval
Tera Zikr
