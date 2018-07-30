Janet Maureen Aoife Devlin (born 12 November 1994) is an Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence in the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 where she finished in fifth place.

Devlin's debut album was launched in October 2012 via PledgeMusic with a limited "pledgers only" release on 1 July 2013. It received general release with new songs and reworked tracks on 9 June 2014.