Janet DevlinBorn 12 November 1994
Janet Devlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Maureen Aoife Devlin (born 12 November 1994) is an Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence in the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 where she finished in fifth place.
Devlin's debut album was launched in October 2012 via PledgeMusic with a limited "pledgers only" release on 1 July 2013. It received general release with new songs and reworked tracks on 9 June 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Friday I'm In Love
Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover)
Wake Up It's Christmas
Merry Xmas Everybody
Outernet Song
Happy Holidays
Whiskey Lullabies
I'm In Love
Delicate
Creatures of the Night
House Of Cards
Wonderful
