Linda EderBorn 3 February 1961
Linda Eder
1961-02-03
Linda Eder Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Eder (born February 3, 1961) is an American singer and actress. She made her Broadway debut in the musical Jekyll & Hyde, originating the role of Lucy, for which she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award. Eder has performed in concert halls across the country including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Musical Hall. She has released her 18th solo album in 2018.
