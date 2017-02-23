Dave AngelBorn 13 May 1966
Dave Angel
1966-05-13
Dave Angel Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Angel (born David Angelico Nicholas Gooden; 13 May 1966) is an English techno musician. Angel was born in Chelsea, London in 1966. He is the son of a London-based jazz musician, and the elder brother of rapper Monie Love. He had an unorthodox musical education; his father influenced him deeply, as did his friends and his environment, including the radio. He listened not only to Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, but also to soul music and funk. Even though he was playing instruments at 14 years old, including percussion, his musical development was not easy or straightforward.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Angel Tracks
Arabian Nights
Dave Angel
Arabian Nights
Arabian Nights
Last played on
Scorpion
Dave Angel
Scorpion
Scorpion
Last played on
Airborne (Carl Craig Mix)
Dave Angel
Airborne (Carl Craig Mix)
Airborne (Carl Craig Mix)
Last played on
Guru
Dave Angel
Guru
Guru
Last played on
Stallion
Dave Angel
Stallion
Stallion
Last played on
Quartz
Dave Angel
Quartz
Quartz
Last played on
Give It Up (Eats Reebeef)
Dave Angel
Give It Up (Eats Reebeef)
Give It Up (Eats Reebeef)
Last played on
Voodoo
Dave Angel
Voodoo
Voodoo
Last played on
The Fusion Formula (Dave Angel Remix) (feat. Dave Angel)
Jacob’s Optical Stairway
The Fusion Formula (Dave Angel Remix) (feat. Dave Angel)
The Fusion Formula (Dave Angel Remix) (feat. Dave Angel)
Last played on
