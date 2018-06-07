Whirimako Black, MNZM (born c. 1961) is a New Zealand Māori recording artist and actress.

Whirimako sings mostly in the Māori language, uses traditional Māori musical forms and collaborates with traditional Taonga pūoro instruments.

Her musical achievements include composing and singing the titles for the acclaimed Television New Zealand series, 'The New Zealand Wars', as well as composing with Hori Tait the initial title music for the Māori news programme, Te Karere. In 1991, she formed the female Māori band Tuahine Whakairo but left in 1993, to start a solo career.

Born in Whakatane, Whirimako is of Ngāti Tuhoe, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Ranginui, Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, and Ngāti Awa descent.

Whirimako Black bears a striking traditional Maori female tattoo, or Ta Moko on her face, a cultural symbol of pride and beauty.

She was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2006 New Year Honours.

She made her acting debut in the 2013 film White Lies. She was nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Performance by an Actress.