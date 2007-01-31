Kirill "Kirka" Babitzin (22 September 1950 – 31 January 2007) was one of the most commercially successful Finnish musicians. His career spanned from the late 1960s right up to his death in 2007.

Previously associated with Ilkka Lipsanen's The Islanders band, Kirka went onto record a wide array of rock and pop music. Some of his most famous songs include Hetki Lyö (Beat the Clock), Leijat (Kites) and Varrella virran (Down by the River). His 1988 album Surun Pyyhit Silmistäni (The Sadness in Your Eyes) went onto be one of the best sold records in Finnish history. He also represented Finland in the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest.