Tiggy's style is similar to fellow Danish bubblegum artists Aqua and Toy-Box who are famous for their childlike lyrics and catchy rhythms, although several of her songs have a more Medieval fantasy focus than other bubblegum artists.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia