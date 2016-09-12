TiggyBorn 1970
Tiggy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiggy (born 1970 as Charlotte Vigel) is a Danish bubblegum/Eurodance artist.
Tiggy's style is similar to fellow Danish bubblegum artists Aqua and Toy-Box who are famous for their childlike lyrics and catchy rhythms, although several of her songs have a more Medieval fantasy focus than other bubblegum artists.
