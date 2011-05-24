Autour de Lucie is a French pop rock band, consisting of vocalist Valérie Leulliot, guitarist Olivier Durand and bassist Fabrice Dumont. Their albums were released in France on Le Village Vert, and in North America on Nettwerk (first three) and Universal.

Their debut album L'Échappée belle was released in 1993, but was later re-released by Nettwerk and Le Village Vert in 1996 under the title Autour De Lucie with the bonus English-language track "Simon". Songs were produced by either Paco Rodriguez, Michael Head, or Autour de Lucie, and the album was characterized by guitar-driven songs with infectious pop hooks. It was led off by the buoyant, breezy "L'accord parfait" and included a cover version of the English-language ballad "Island", originally composed for the soundtrack of the British film "The Wicker Man".

Their album Immobile pursued the same sound established by their first effort. It was produced by Gilles Martin and Autour de Lucie, and included a few experimental instrumental tracks as well as the catchy, synth-driven "Chanson sans issue (ne vois-tu pas)". A remix of their song was included as a bonus track and another remix appeared on the compilation wallpaper*mach 1.5 *The sound that surrounds you.