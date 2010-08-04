Second Coming was an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1990. They relocated to Seattle, Washington around 1992 and released their debut album L.O.V.Evil in 1994. This band underwent several lineup changes throughout its existence with drummer James Bergstrom being the sole constant member. He and bassist Johnny Bacolas were ostensibly the nucleus of the band as they were only members who appeared on every album. The two of them have been friends since childhood and they had also formed the rhythm section in an early incarnation of Alice in Chains that also consisted of vocalist Layne Staley and guitarist Nick Pollock; they called themselves Alice N' Chains.

Initially, this band was led by singer-guitarist Jesse Holt, nicknamed Maxi, who was the main songwriter for L.O.V.Evil. After 1995, however, Bacolas and Bergstrom reemerged with a different lineup that included vocalist Travis Bracht from Peace and Silence and guitarist Dudley Taft from Sweet Water. In 1998, they released the eponymous Second Coming, which garnered much attention. In 2001, Taft was replaced by guitarist Eric Snyder and two years later the group released a third album 13.