Forest Swords
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5tbx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98400193-5390-4720-b29e-65593037256c
Forest Swords Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Barnes, known by his stage name Forest Swords, is an English music producer and artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Forest Swords Performances & Interviews
- Forest Swords: Music and Breathinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h3717.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h3717.jpg2016-01-31T08:30:00.000ZForest Swords aka Matthew Barnes looks at the relationship between breathing and music, following the first performance of his new dance-based piece, 'Shrine'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03h371p
Forest Swords: Music and Breathing
Forest Swords Tracks
Sort by
Onward
Forest Swords
Onward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Onward
Last played on
Mothership
Forest Swords
Mothership
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Mothership
Performer
Dzoka
Forest Swords
Dzoka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Dzoka
Performer
Breath
Forest Swords
Breath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Breath
Performer
Raw Language
Forest Swords
Raw Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Raw Language
Last played on
Congregate
Forest Swords
Congregate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Congregate
Last played on
Panic
Forest Swords
Panic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Panic
Last played on
The Weight Of Gold
Forest Swords
The Weight Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
The Weight Of Gold
Last played on
War It
Forest Swords
War It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
War It
Last played on
The Highest Flood
Forest Swords
The Highest Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
The Highest Flood
Last played on
Arms Out
Forest Swords
Arms Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Arms Out
Last played on
Gathering
Forest Swords
Gathering
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Gathering
Last played on
An Hour
Forest Swords
An Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
An Hour
Last played on
Ljoss
Forest Swords
Ljoss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Ljoss
Last played on
Thor's Stone (6 Music Festival 2017)
Forest Swords
Thor's Stone (6 Music Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
The Highest Flood (6 Music Festival 2017)
Forest Swords
The Highest Flood (6 Music Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Ljoss (6 Music Festival 2017)
Forest Swords
Ljoss (6 Music Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Ljoss (6 Music Festival 2017)
Rattling Cage (6 Music Festival 2017)
Forest Swords
Rattling Cage (6 Music Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Live at the 6 Music Festival 2017
Forest Swords
Live at the 6 Music Festival 2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5tbx.jpglink
Live at the 6 Music Festival 2017
Last played on
Forest Swords Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist