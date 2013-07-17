Bob CobbingBorn 30 July 1920. Died 29 September 2002
Bob Cobbing
1920-07-30
Bob Cobbing Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Cobbing (30 July 1920 – 29 September 2002) was a British sound, visual, concrete and performance poet who was a central figure in the British Poetry Revival.
Bob Cobbing Tracks
Computer Poem
Computer Poem
Whisper Piece No. 4 Whississippi
Whisper Piece No. 4 Whississippi
