劉若英
1970-06-01
劉若英 Biography (Wikipedia)
Liu Jo-ying (born 1 June 1970), better known as Rene Liu in English, is a Taiwanese singer-songwriter, actress, director and writer. In the Sinophone world, Liu is widely known by her affectionate nickname "Milk Tea".
She has released 20 albums since 1995 and held hundreds of solo concerts worldwide. She has also had a remarkable acting career, having won numerous awards throughout Asia including Best Actress twice at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival.
