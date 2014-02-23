Doctor DreadBorn 1954
Doctor Dread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/983b5d87-ecec-49a1-b8f3-1e91d239f6f8
Doctor Dread Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Himelfarb (born 1954), aka Doctor Dread, is a reggae producer who founded RAS Records. He is notable for his respectful dedication to roots reggae artists; and in turn for helping spread their works and words throughout the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doctor Dread Tracks
Sort by
Back to Earth
Doctor Dread
Back to Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to Earth
Last played on
Back to artist