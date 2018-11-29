Timothy KainGuitarist
Timothy Kain
Timothy Kain Tracks
Sonata in F major, K.518 (arr. for guitar quartet)
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in D major, K.430 (arr. for guitar quartet)
Domenico Scarlatti
Scaramouche
Darius Milhaud
Dances for the Rainbow Serpent
Richard Charlton
Hoe Down - from "Rodeo" arr. for 4 guitars
Aaron Copland
Winter in the Forgotten Valley
Nigel Westlake
Dance from La Vida Breve
Manuel de Falla
Now is the month of Maying arr. Kain for guitar quartet
Thomas Morley
