Arnaud Rebotini is a French musician. He is a member of the band Black Strobe, which released their debut album Burn Your Own Church in 2007.

He has previously been a member of the death metal band Post Mortum, which later became Swamp.

In 1998, he participated in the album One Trip / One Noise by Noir Desir with the track "Lazy (Zend Avesta mix)".

In 2000, he released an experimental pop album Organique under the pseudonym of Zend Avesta.

In late 2008 he released Music Components with Citizen Records. In 2009 he released a remix version, Music Components Rev2.

In 2010 he received the "Artist Qwartz" award at the 6th edition of the Qwartz Electronic Music Awards.

In 2011 he released the album Someone Gave Me Religion with Blackstrobe Records. The album was promoted by two EPs, Personal Dictator EP and All You Need Is Techno EP.