Dorothy ShayBorn 21 April 1921. Died 22 October 1978
Dorothy Shay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9837c1d4-2f62-4af9-a9d6-40b77c3416e5
Dorothy Shay Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Shay (April 11, 1921 – October 22, 1978) was an American popular comedic recording artist in the late 1940s and early 1950s, who later became a character actress. She was known as the "Park Avenue Hillbilly".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorothy Shay Tracks
Sort by
Television's Tough On Love
Dorothy Shay
Television's Tough On Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feudin' And Fightin'
Dorothy Shay
Feudin' And Fightin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want To Get Married
Dorothy Shay
I Want To Get Married
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dorothy Shay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist