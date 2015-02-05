Fred KarlinBorn 16 June 1936. Died 26 March 2004
Fred Karlin
1936-06-16
Fred Karlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick James Karlin (June 16, 1936 – March 26, 2004) was an American composer of more than one hundred scores for feature films and television movies. He also was an accomplished trumpeter adept at playing jazz, blues, classical, rock, and medieval music.
