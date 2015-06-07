Howard Donald
Howard Donald Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Paul Donald (born 28 April 1968) is an English singer, songwriter, drummer, pianist, dancer, DJ and record producer. He is a member of English pop-group Take That and a judge on the German reality talent show Got to Dance.
Howard Donald Performances & Interviews
Take That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
