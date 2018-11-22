CallaghanBritish female singer-songwriter Callaghan
Callaghan
British artist Callaghan (full name Georgina Callaghan) is a singer-songwriter. She performs under the name Callaghan. She is best known for her 2012 album "Life in Full Colour" produced by Grammy-nominated US artist Shawn Mullins.
Callaghan is currently living in Los Angeles where she is recording her 3rd studio album.
Crazy Beautiful Life
When You Loved Me (Live)
When You Loved Me
Better Together
Last Song
The Other Side
Best Year
When You Love Me
Solid Ground
Till I Hold You Once Again
Last Song (Live In Session)
We Don't Have To Change The World
Noah's Song
Crazy Beautiful Life (Live In Session)
When You Loved Me (Live In Session)
Best Year (Live In Session)
Who Would I Be
We Don't Have To Change The World (Live In Session)
When You Loved Me (Live In Session)
