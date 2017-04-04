Trudi Lawlor
Trudi Lawlor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/982ff259-c154-4bef-ae59-ba4fd5074de4
Trudi Lawlor Tracks
Sort by
Everybody's Looking for Love
Trudi Lawlor
Everybody's Looking for Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Looking for Love
Last played on
Mr Moon
Trudi Lawlor
Mr Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Moon
Last played on
I've Got That Christmasy Feeling
Trudi Lawlor
I've Got That Christmasy Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got That Christmasy Feeling
Last played on
These Are The Good Old Days
Trudi Lawlor
These Are The Good Old Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Are The Good Old Days
Last played on
Thank You
Trudi Lawlor
Thank You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You
Last played on
Good Old Days
Trudi Lawlor
Good Old Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Old Days
Last played on
There's Nothing Better Than Christmas
Trudi Lawlor
There's Nothing Better Than Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Nothing Better Than Christmas
Last played on
Back to artist