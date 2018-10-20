Ensemble RechercheFormed 1985
Ensemble Recherche
1985
Ensemble Recherche Biography
The ensemble recherche is a German classical music ensemble of nine soloists, especially dedicated to contemporary music. Founded in Freiburg im Breisgau in 1985, they premiered some 500 works. They were awarded the Schneider-Schott Music Prize in 1995 and the Rheingau Musikpreis in 1997.
Ensemble Recherche Tracks
Liber Scintaillarum (2012)
Brian Ferneyhough
Canon 4B (maggiore)
Hans Abrahamsen
Canon 4A (minore)
Hans Abrahamsen
Something Wild in the City: Mary Ann's Theme
Morton Feldman
Schnee - Canon 5a (inversus) Einfach und kindlich
Hans Abrahamsen
a yell with misprints
Martin Smolka & Ensemble Recherche
The Greatest Hits of the 60s and 70s
Peter Ablinger
In Nomine
Georg Friedrich Haas
Intermezzo 2 from Schnee
Hans Abrahamsen
L'Amerique d'apres Tiepolo [2015-16; world premiere]
Hugues Dufourt
Recreations françaises [1993-95], No 1: L'Harmonieux forgeron
Gérard Pesson
Routine Investigations
Morton Feldman
Refrain
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Ensemble
Trio Fluido
Helmut Lachenmann
Disappearing Musics
Ensemble Recherche
Morton Feldman: I met Heine on the rue Furstenberg
Ensemble Recherche
