KubbFormed 2005. Disbanded 2006
Kubb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9827118f-6484-414f-8f26-7a55b6c428ff
Kubb Biography (Wikipedia)
Kubb were a British indie rock band from London, who had two UK top 40 hits in 2005/6 and a top 30 album. Original member Ben Langmaid went on to become half of the duo La Roux.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kubb Tracks
Sort by
Grow
Kubb
Grow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grow
Last played on
Wicked Soul
Kubb
Wicked Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wicked Soul
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Kubb
I Don't Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Somebody Else
Kubb
Somebody Else
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Else
Last played on
Latest Kubb News
Kubb Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist