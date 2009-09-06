Paul Kandel (born February 15, 1951) is an American musical theatre actor and tenor singer best known for his film role in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) as the voice of the Gypsy leader Clopin Trouillefou. He also has appeared on Broadway a number of times, having appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar as King Herod, Titanic, The Who's Tommy, and The Visit. Kandel received a nomination for the 1993 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Uncle Ernie in The Who's Tommy.