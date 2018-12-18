Brent Cobb (born August 1, 1986) is an American country music singer-songwriter and artist. Cobb has released three studio albums and one EP. His most recent album, Providence Canyon, was released on May 11, 2018 as his second major-label LP with Low Country Sound, an imprint of Elektra. His previous album Shine On Rainy Day peaked at number 17 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Cobb also received a 2018 Grammy Award nomination for this album. Cobb has written songs for a variety of country artists, including Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as many others.