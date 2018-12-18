Brent Cobb
Brent Cobb
Brent Cobb (born August 1, 1986) is an American country music singer-songwriter and artist. Cobb has released three studio albums and one EP. His most recent album, Providence Canyon, was released on May 11, 2018 as his second major-label LP with Low Country Sound, an imprint of Elektra. His previous album Shine On Rainy Day peaked at number 17 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Cobb also received a 2018 Grammy Award nomination for this album. Cobb has written songs for a variety of country artists, including Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as many others.
King of Alabama
Country Bound
Lorene
Shine On Rainy Day
Providence Canyon
Solving Problems
When The Dust Settles
Mornin's Gonna Come
Traveling Poor Boy
South Of Atlanta
Diggin' Holes
Let The Rain Come Down
Driving My Life Away
Black Crow
