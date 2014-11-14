Raymond Eugene ("Ray") Premru (June 6, 1934 – May 8, 1998) was an American trombonist, composer, and music teacher, who was based for most of his career in London, England. His work on the bass trombone was widely admired, and is preserved on innumerable recordings in diverse genres; his teaching influenced many leading trombonists; and his compositions were performed by leading orchestras and ensembles throughout the United States and Great Britain, contributing significantly, in particular, to the repertoire for brass instruments.