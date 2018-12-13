Jim CreganProducer & member of Family. Born 9 March 1946
Jim Cregan
1946-03-09
Jim Cregan Biography (Wikipedia)
James Cregan (born 9 March 1946) is an English rock guitarist and bassist, best known for his associations with Family, Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel and Rod Stewart. Cregan is a former husband of the singer Linda Lewis and worked with her as a record producer. He has also worked with London Quireboys, Glass Tiger, Katie Melua and formed Farm Dogs with Bernie Taupin.
Jim Cregan Tracks
One That Got Away
Jim Cregan
One That Got Away
One That Got Away
Tonight I'm Yours
Carmine Appice
Tonight I'm Yours
Tonight I'm Yours
I Was Only Joking
Rod Stewart
I Was Only Joking
I Was Only Joking
