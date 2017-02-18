Janet RobinSinger and guitar player from Los Angeles. Born 1966
Janet Robin
1966
Janet Robin Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Robin (born 1966) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, and film and television composer from Los Angeles, California.
Janet Robin Tracks
World Cry
Take Me As I Am
Dream Baby
Clean Getaway
