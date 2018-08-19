Lil’ FlipBorn 3 March 1981
Lil’ Flip
1981-03-03
Lil’ Flip Biography (Wikipedia)
Wesley Eric Weston Jr. (born March 3, 1981), better known by his stage name Lil' Flip, is an American rapper. He embarked on his musical career as a freestyle and battle rapper before earning a record deal with Suckafree Records in 1999. Lil' Flip is best known for his singles "The Way We Ball", "Game Over" and "Sunshine".
Lil’ Flip Tracks
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
Lil’ Flip
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
Naughty Girl (Remix) (feat. Lil’ Flip)
Beyoncé
Naughty Girl (Remix) (feat. Lil’ Flip)
Naughty Girl (Remix) (feat. Lil’ Flip)
Flip My Chips / Triliingual Dance Sexperience
Lil’ Flip
Flip My Chips / Triliingual Dance Sexperience
Flip My Chips / Triliingual Dance Sexperience
Like A Pimp (feat. Lil’ Flip)
David Banner
Like A Pimp (feat. Lil’ Flip)
Like A Pimp (feat. Lil’ Flip)
Naughty Girl
Beyoncé
Naughty Girl
Naughty Girl
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
Lil’ Flip
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
Sunshine (feat. Lea)
