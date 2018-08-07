Greg ReevesBorn 7 April 1955
Greg Reeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/981cd0be-b3a0-4808-9970-e9e2ffa220a0
Greg Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Reeves is an American bass guitarist. He is best known for playing bass on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's Déjà Vu (1970).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Greg Reeves Tracks
Sort by
4 + 20
Greg Reeves
4 + 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpt.jpglink
4 + 20
Last played on
Southern Man
Neil Young
Southern Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Southern Man
Last played on
Back to artist