Mamta Sharma Biography (BBC)

Mamta Sharma was born on 7 September 1980 in Birla Nagar, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her studies from Saint Paul's School Morar Gwalior. She comes from a humble background and even in school, actively performed on stage at various family events (marriage receptions, parties) with her band.

