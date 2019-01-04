Mamta SharmaPlayback singer. Born 7 September 1980
Mamta Sharma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swnvy.jpg
1980-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/981a7f8b-170c-4e78-abda-d32bae9e0734
Mamta Sharma Biography (BBC)
Mamta Sharma was born on 7 September 1980 in Birla Nagar, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her studies from Saint Paul's School Morar Gwalior. She comes from a humble background and even in school, actively performed on stage at various family events (marriage receptions, parties) with her band.
Mamta Sharma Biography (Wikipedia)
Mamta Sharma is an Indian playback singer. She is known for the song Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg. The song was a chartbuster and fetched her several awards and nominations, including a Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Female).
