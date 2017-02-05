Bill McCueBorn 17 August 1934. Died 10 September 1999
Bill McCue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9817c7f1-8e1f-4b3f-87ae-e20725261689
Bill McCue Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lang Denholm "Bill" McCue OBE (1934–1999) was a Scottish singer known for his performances in opera, musical theatre and traditional Scottish folk music. Bill was born in Allanton on the 17th August 1934. In 1982 he was awarded an OBE for his contribution to Scottish music. In 1999 he died aged 65.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill McCue Tracks
Sort by
Beautiful isle of somewhere
Bill McCue
Beautiful isle of somewhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
where We'll Never Grow Old
Bill McCue
where We'll Never Grow Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whispering hope
Bill McCue
Whispering hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whispering hope
Last played on
Bless This House
Bill McCue
Bless This House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bless This House
Last played on
Durisdeer
Bill McCue
Durisdeer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Durisdeer
Last played on
The Nameless Lass
Bill McCue
The Nameless Lass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill McCue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist