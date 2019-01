William Lang Denholm "Bill" McCue OBE (1934–1999) was a Scottish singer known for his performances in opera, musical theatre and traditional Scottish folk music. Bill was born in Allanton on the 17th August 1934. In 1982 he was awarded an OBE for his contribution to Scottish music. In 1999 he died aged 65.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia