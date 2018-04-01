Wu WeiSheng player and composer. Born 29 April 1970
Wu Wei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9816d6f1-7767-4f66-94e2-77fcb2d5380f
Wu Wei Performances & Interviews
Wu Wei Tracks
Sort by
Su for sheng and orchestra
Unsuk Chin
Su for sheng and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6y.jpglink
Su for sheng and orchestra
Last played on
How Forests Think
Liza Lim
How Forests Think
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2y7.jpglink
How Forests Think
Last played on
Encore
Wu Wei
Encore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Encore
Last played on
Su for sheng and orchestra
Unsuk Chin
Su for sheng and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6y.jpglink
Su for sheng and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Šu - concerto for sheng and orchestra
Unsuk Chin
Šu - concerto for sheng and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6y.jpglink
Šu - concerto for sheng and orchestra
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Wu Wei, Philharmonia Orchestra and Jonathan Stockhammer
Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Schumann’s Second Symphony in Glasgow
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e86n3d
City Halls
2015-11-05T17:46:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lnmfx.jpg
5
Nov
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Schumann’s Second Symphony in Glasgow
19:30
City Halls
Back to artist