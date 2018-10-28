Don LangBorn 19 January 1925. Died 3 August 1992
Don Lang
1925-01-19
Don Lang (born Gordon Langhorn; 19 January 1925 – 3 August 1992) was an English trombonist and singer who led Don Lang and his Frantic Five.
Witch Doctor
Witch Doctor
Six-Five Special
Six-Five Special
The Witch Doctor
The Witch Doctor
Cloudburst
Cloudburst
6.5 Special
6.5 Special
Red Planet Rock
Red Planet Rock
They Call Him Cliff
They Call Him Cliff
Four Brothers
Four Brothers
