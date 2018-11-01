Larry WallisBorn 19 May 1949
Larry Wallis
1949-05-19
Larry Wallis Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Wallis (born 19 May 1949) is an English guitarist, songwriter and producer. He is best known as a member of the Pink Fairies and an early member of Motörhead.
Police Car
Police Car
Police Car
