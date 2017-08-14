Matthew SchellhornPianist. Born 1977
Matthew Schellhorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98143d86-426c-4b42-a3ed-14e109cc5c81
Matthew Schellhorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Schellhorn (born 4 February 1977 in Yorkshire) is an English classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Schellhorn Tracks
Sort by
Romance
Joseph Horovitz
Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03k9tdy.jpglink
Romance
Love for Such a Cherry Lip
Geoffrey Bush
Love for Such a Cherry Lip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love for Such a Cherry Lip
Zum 11ten Marz (To the 11th of March)
Joseph Horovitz
Zum 11ten Marz (To the 11th of March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03k9tdy.jpglink
Zum 11ten Marz (To the 11th of March)
Archy at the Zoo
Geoffrey Bush
Archy at the Zoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Archy at the Zoo
Back to artist