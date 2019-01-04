Emanuel BayBorn 6 January 1891. Died January 1968
Emanuel Bay
1891-01-06
Emanuel Bay Tracks
My Man's Gone Now (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
It ain't necessarily so arr Heifetz (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
A selection of music from Porgy and Bess
George Gershwin
A la valse
Emanuel Bay
Porgy & Bess: Bess you is my woman now
Jascha Heifetz
Porgy and Bess - suite, arr. Jascha Heifetz for violin and piano
George Gershwin
