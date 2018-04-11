Carla Azar is an American drummer from Alabama and member of the band Autolux. She also plays guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, and sings.

Azar played drums on Jack White's albums Blunderbuss, Lazaretto, and Boarding House Reach, and is currently on tour with him. From 2009–2011, she collaborated with painter Mark Whalen (also known as Kill Pixie) on art exhibitions, creating music for installation rooms. She had a role in the film Frank starring Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleeson.