Carla AzarBorn 15 June 1972
Carla Azar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/980ece40-0365-4cf2-b62d-65db9d4fac67
Carla Azar Biography (Wikipedia)
Carla Azar is an American drummer from Alabama and member of the band Autolux. She also plays guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, and sings.
Azar played drums on Jack White's albums Blunderbuss, Lazaretto, and Boarding House Reach, and is currently on tour with him. From 2009–2011, she collaborated with painter Mark Whalen (also known as Kill Pixie) on art exhibitions, creating music for installation rooms. She had a role in the film Frank starring Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleeson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carla Azar Tracks
Sort by
I Love You All
Carla Azar
I Love You All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You All
Last played on
Temporary Ground
Carla Azar
Temporary Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dnn5w.jpglink
Temporary Ground
Last played on
I Love You All (Radio Mix)
Michael Fassbender
I Love You All (Radio Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You All (Radio Mix)
Last played on
