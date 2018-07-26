Matrix EnsembleFormed 1987
Matrix Ensemble
1987
Matrix Ensemble Tracks
Alles Schwindel
Mischa Spoliansky
The Lavender Song
Robert Ziegler
Der Verflossene
Berthold Goldschmidt
Alles schwindel for voice and ensemble
Robert Ziegler, Jeff Cohen, Ute Lemper, Mischa Spoliansky & Matrix Ensemble
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-02T17:50:35
2
Sep
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-25T17:50:35
25
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
