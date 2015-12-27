Sounds from the Ground (SFTG) is an English electronic music duo formed in 1995. Both members Nick Woolfson and Elliot Jones met through their involvement with the underground music scene in London. Their style has been described as ambient dub-techno by musical critic Jason Birchmeier [es]. According to Birchmeier, the compositions were "meticulously crafted downtempo (...) with a combination of analog and digital gear".